Bhojpuri Singer Neha Singh Rathore Booked Over Tweet on MP Urination Incident

An FIR has been filed against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore on Friday, 7 July, over her tweet on the recent urination incident in Madhya Pradesh.

Details: The FIR was registered at Habibganj Police station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, based on a complaint lodged by one Suraj Khare, according to a report by India Today. The charges are:

IPC Section 153(A): (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc)

CrPc Section 160: (Police officer's power to require attendance of witnesses)

The post was captioned, “MP Me Ka Ba..? (what‘s happening in MP)" along with a cartoon. “Coming Soon..,” the singer added.