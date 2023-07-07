Bhojpuri Singer Neha Singh Rathore Booked Over Tweet on MP Urination Incident

An FIR has been filed against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore on Friday, 7 July, over her tweet condemning the recent urination incident in Madhya Pradesh.
(Photo Courtesy: Neha Singh Rathore/ Facebook)
Details: The FIR was registered at Habibganj Police station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, based on a complaint lodged by one Suraj Khare, according to a report by India Today. The charges are:
IPC Section 153(A): (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc)
CrPc Section 160: (Police officer's power to require attendance of witnesses)
The post was captioned, “MP Me Ka Ba..? (what‘s happening in MP)" along with a cartoon. “Coming Soon..,” the singer added.
Know more: This is not the first time that Rathore has spoken out against the government through Bhojpuri folk songs.
In February, a notice was served against Neha Singh Rathore over her song, ‘UP Me Ka Ba- Season 2’, which criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a mother-daughter duo during an eviction drive in Kanpur's Dehat.
The story so far: In a viral video, Pravesh Shukla was seen allegedly urinating on the face of Dashmat Rawat, a tribal man. The incident took place in Kubri village of Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh.
Shukla was later arrested and interrogated by the police.
He was charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the National Security Act, 1980, and The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
Authorities also demolished Shukla's house amid heavy police presence.
Meanwhile, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan washed Rawat's feet and felicitated him with a garland of flowers. He further expressed grief over the incident and apologised to the victim.
