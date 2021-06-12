Bhima Koregaon: Sudha Bharadwaj Moves Bombay HC for Default Bail

Bhardwaj’s plea application, under Sections 439 and 167 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code, cites RTI replies to indicate that Additional Sessions Judge Kishor Vadane was not permitted to take cognisance of the 1,800-page supplementary charge sheet filed by the Pune Police in February two years ago, LiveLaw reported.

This disputes Judge Vadane’s authority to grant extension for filing the charge sheet in 2018 and outlaws the charge sheet submitted later than the statutory 90-day period.

Filed through counsel Yug Chaudhry and Payoshi Roy, her plea states that under the NIA act, Vadane’s court was not the designated special court which was given the exclusive jurisdiction to try scheduled offences, including the offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).