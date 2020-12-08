Bharat Bandh: Soldier Joins Protesting Farmers in Karnataka

“We have not detained the army man. When our officers saw him with the protesters, they asked him for his details. He subsequently left the site,” Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram told The Quint.

He said that the soldier was posted in Jabalpur and he was transferred to Assam. Before being posted, he came to his hometown on leave.

No action has been taken against him, police added, and said they are looking at protocols to be followed in such a situation.