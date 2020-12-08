Bharat Bandh: Soldier Joins Protesting Farmers in Karnataka

An army personnel in uniform joined the farmer protests in north Karnataka’s Hubballi district on Tuesday, 8 December.
The soldier hails from the Signals Regiment of the Indian Army and is presently on leave.
Police didn’t reveal his name or address but confirmed that he was from the Signals Regiment. He walked up to protesters and sat with them. He didn’t take part in the sloganeering, police said.
“We have not detained the army man. When our officers saw him with the protesters, they asked him for his details. He subsequently left the site,” Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram told The Quint.
He said that the soldier was posted in Jabalpur and he was transferred to Assam. Before being posted, he came to his hometown on leave.
No action has been taken against him, police added, and said they are looking at protocols to be followed in such a situation.
Published: 08 Dec 2020,05:30 PM IST