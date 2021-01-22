Bhandara Hospital Fire: Civil Surgeon Among 4 Officials Suspended

An inquiry report into the fire was submitted to the Maharashtra government on 19 January. The probe by a team led by Nagpur Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar found that a baby warmer in the ward first caught fire following a short-circuit.

This led to smoke filling up the entire Newborn Care Unit and in the death of the children due to suffocation. The committee has held civil surgeon Khandate and additional civil surgeon Bade responsible for negligence and the hospital suffering from lack of maintenance.