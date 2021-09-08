Bhabanipur Bypoll: Congress to Not Field Candidate Against Mamata Banerjee

In a new political turn, the Congress retreated from its decision to field a candidate against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur bypoll, on Wednesday, 8 September, news agency PTI reported.

The party had promised to field a candidate against the Trinamool Congress leader only a day prior to the new announcement.

Speaking to reporters in Baharampur, state Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated that the party would not bring forth a candidate against Banerjee or campaign against her in the upcoming bypolls on 30 September, PTI reported.

Chowdhury had previously advocated not contesting against Banerjee in the polls as a way of showing 'political courtesy', the report added.

ADVERTISEMENT