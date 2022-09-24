MEA Warns Indians Against 'Fake Job Offers' Floated on Social Media

Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through concerned Missions abroad
(Photo: Rhythum Seth/The Quint)
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, 24 September, indued an advisory regarding fake job rackets which target IT skilled youths in India.
The ministry said that instances of fake job rackets, which offer lucrative jobs to entice youths for posts of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives in Thailand.' The ministry says that its Mission in Bangkok and Myanmar noted dubious IT firms involved in call-centre scam and crypto-currency fraud.
A press release from the MEA stated:
The ministry said that the target groups are IT skilled youth who are being “duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai and India based agents.”
The victims are allegedly being taken across the border illegally, majorly into Myanmar and held captive to work under harsh conditions.
On Friday, the MEA had issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Canada, in the wake of a "sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)