India, China To Complete Gogra-Hot Springs Disengagement in 3 Days: MEA

India and China will complete the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hot Springs area in eastern Ladakh by 12 September, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, 9 September. The two sides have been locked in a standoff in this area for over two years.

"It has been agreed that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides will be dismantled and mutually verified. The landforms in the area will be restored to the pre-standoff period by both sides," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

According to the MEA, the two sides have agreed to take the talks forward and resolve other pending issues to restore peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas.