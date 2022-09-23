Indian Citizens in Canada Asked to ‘Remain Vigilant’ Due to Rise in Hate Crimes

On Thursday, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India had taken up the matter of the "so-called Khalistan referendum" with Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels and would continue to press Canada in this regard.

"You are all aware of the violence in this regard," Bagchi said and described the "referendum" as a "farcical exercise."

Bagchi said the government of Canada has reiterated that they respect the sovereignty and integrity of India and that they will not recognise the so-called referendum that has taken place in their country.

Canadian authorities' little efforts to stop the "so-called referendum" seeking Punjab as a separate country had angered India.

(With inputs from PTI.)