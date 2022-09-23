Indian Citizens in Canada Asked to ‘Remain Vigilant’ Due to Rise in Hate Crimes

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, 23 September, issued an advisory to Indian nationals and students from India in Canada to "exercise due caution and remain vigilant" in the wake of the "increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities in Canada."
This come a day after India reacted sharply to the "so-called Khalistan referendum" in Canada’s Brampton on 19 September, seeking Punjab as a separate country. India said that it was "deeply objectionable" that such a "politically motivated" activity by extremist elements was allowed to take place in a friendly country like Canada.
It further said that the MEA and Indian High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action.
"The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada," the MEA added.
In the view of the hate-crimes and anti-India activities, the MEA has advised Indian nationals and students from India in Canada, and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education, to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.
"Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa, or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency," the MEA said.
On Thursday, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India had taken up the matter of the "so-called Khalistan referendum" with Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels and would continue to press Canada in this regard.
"You are all aware of the violence in this regard," Bagchi said and described the "referendum" as a "farcical exercise."
Bagchi said the government of Canada has reiterated that they respect the sovereignty and integrity of India and that they will not recognise the so-called referendum that has taken place in their country.
Canadian authorities' little efforts to stop the "so-called referendum" seeking Punjab as a separate country had angered India.
