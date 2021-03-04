Bengaluru ‘Most Liveable’ City, Tops Govt’s Ease Of Living Index  

Bengaluru has topped the Centre’s Ease of Living Index 2020 as the best city to live in among 111 cities which participated in the Centre’s assessment exercise.

On Thursday, 4 March, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs released the Ease of Living Index and the Municipal Performance Index 2020 for cities with a population of more than a million and less than a million.

These indices help the Centre assess how cities fare on various parameters of urban living, providing a holistic assessment based on quality of life, infrastructure and addressing challenges of urbanisation said the Centre in a press statement announcing the indices on Thursday.