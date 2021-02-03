BMC Budget 2021 Focuses on Infrastructure, Health And Transport

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday, 3 February presented its 2021-22 Budget, with a focus on infrastructure, health and transport. The civic body’s estimated Budget stands at Rs 39,038.83 crore.

The capital expenditure proposed is Rs 18,750 crore, with a major push towards development and infrastructure, and development of civic amenities for the welfare of citizens.

The MCGM will also create a department, ‘Climate Change Department’ to address environment and pollution issues after Mumbai became part of C40 cities in the world to address global warming and climate change.

There will be a focus to readdress flooding spots in Mumbai, since the city has 386 chronic flooding spots, out of which, the budget indicates that 171 spots have been taken care of. It estimates that 120 additional flooding spots will be tackled before the onset of monsoon 2021.