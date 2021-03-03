Bengaluru Airport Wins ASQ Award for Fourth Year in a Row

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Monday, 1 March, won the annual Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award for the best airport airport by size and region. The award was presented by the Airports Council International (ACI).

As per The News Minute (TNM), the airport has won this award for the fourth year in a row. It was given in accordance with a passenger survey and dubbed the ‘Best Airport with 25-40 Million Passengers Per Annum’.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of BIAL reportedly told TNM that they are “proud to receive this global recognition, made possible by the extraordinary support from our partners in the BLR Airport ecosystem”.