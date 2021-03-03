Bengaluru Airport Wins ASQ Award for Fourth Year in a Row

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Monday, 1 March, won the annual Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award for the best airport airport by size and region. The award was presented by the Airports Council International (ACI).
As per The News Minute (TNM), the airport has won this award for the fourth year in a row. It was given in accordance with a passenger survey and dubbed the ‘Best Airport with 25-40 Million Passengers Per Annum’.
Hari Marar, MD and CEO of BIAL reportedly told TNM that they are “proud to receive this global recognition, made possible by the extraordinary support from our partners in the BLR Airport ecosystem”.
MORE DETAILS
The airport has reportedly implemented numerous hygiene and sanitation measures in consideration of the COVID-19 situation, reported TNM.
The airport also, as per TNM, received ACI's Airport Health Accreditation and the 'Voice of the Customer' recognition. The Voice of the Customer awards an airport's commitment towards taking care of customer requirements during the pandemic. The Bengaluru airport has reportedly implemented numerous hygiene and sanitation measures in consideration of the COVID-19 situation, reported TNM.
WHAT ARE ACI-ASQ AWARDS?
According to TNM, the ACI-ASQ awards take note of and reward the best airports in the world. The survey is reportedly recorded through the ACI’s ASQ Departure Survey and ASQ Arrival Survey.
ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira, according to TNM, said: “ACI’s Airport Service Quality awards represent the highest possible accolade for airport operators around the world”.
“This year more than any other, the awards recognise those airports that have listened to their customers and adapted the services and experiences they offer to meet changing needs and expectations under very trying circumstances,” said de Oliveira.
(With inputs from The News Minute.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined