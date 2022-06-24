Bengaluru: Road Peels Off Like Paint Days After It Was Fixed For PM Modi's Visit

A newly fixed road in Bengaluru has started to peel days after it was fixed for PM Modi's visit. (The image is representational)
A few days ago, the Bengaluru civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had proudly announced that they had spent an amount of Rs 23 crore to fix roads for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bengaluru trip. However, just three days after the Prime Minister’s visit, the newly-renovated roads are already in tatters.
TV9 Kannada also showed how a part of the road also caved in a little, causing a small dent in the road. After the road caved in, the authorities seem to have put a plant in the middle to warn commuters of the obstacle. This stretch of road was asphalted at a cost of Rs 6 crore and PM Modi travelled on this stretch on Monday, 20 June.
After a spell of overnight rain, this stretch of the road caved in.
BBMP Special Commissioner (Projects) Ravindra PN had announced to the media ahead of the Prime Minister’s that they had fixed the following stretches: Kengeri to Kommaghatta (7 km), Mysuru Road (0.15 km), a stretch after Hebbal flyover (2.4 km), Tumakuru Road (0.90 km) and roads in Bengaluru University campus (3.6 km).
However, these freshly asphalted roads are wearing out already, and in some parts the roads are even caving in, worsening the commute for residents.
“The programme for honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit was fixed fifteen days ago, so it was important to properly maintain the roads that he would traverse. For this, we developed roads of the length of 14 km and we spent Rs 23 crore. We used the funds under the discretionary use of the Chief Commissioner for the work,” Ravindra PN said.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath accepted that the roads have withered away just days after they were remade. He said that a part of the asphalted road was damaged due to heavy rainfall and that it was not fair to say that the entire stretch of repaired road was damaged.
However, shoddy roadwork and perennially potholed streets are not new phenomena in Bengaluru. The Karnataka High Court, too, has time and again pulled up the Karnataka government and the BBMP as well for the terrible roads.
TNM had reported on why Bengaluru’s roads are always in tatters, and why there is no permanent solution to this. Watch here:
