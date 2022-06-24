Bengaluru: Road Peels Off Like Paint Days After It Was Fixed For PM Modi's Visit

BBMP Special Commissioner (Projects) Ravindra PN had announced to the media ahead of the Prime Minister’s that they had fixed the following stretches: Kengeri to Kommaghatta (7 km), Mysuru Road (0.15 km), a stretch after Hebbal flyover (2.4 km), Tumakuru Road (0.90 km) and roads in Bengaluru University campus (3.6 km).

However, these freshly asphalted roads are wearing out already, and in some parts the roads are even caving in, worsening the commute for residents.

“The programme for honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit was fixed fifteen days ago, so it was important to properly maintain the roads that he would traverse. For this, we developed roads of the length of 14 km and we spent Rs 23 crore. We used the funds under the discretionary use of the Chief Commissioner for the work,” Ravindra PN said.