B’luru Cabbies Go on Strike After Driver Who Self-Immolated Dies

A section of cab drivers who work with app-hailed services like Ola, Uber, and government-managed Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) to ferry passengers to and from the Bengaluru airport went on strike on Wednesday, 31 March.
The strike was announced a day after a KSTDC cab driver, Pratap, died of burn injuries that he sustained on Tuesday, 30 March, afternoon when he set himself on fire at the Bengaluru airport’s parking area.
Many cab drivers gathered at the Bengaluru airport and raised slogans to protest Pratap's death.
In view of the strike called by the cab drivers, Bangalore Airport Limited, which operates the Kempegowda International Airport, has issued an advisory. Passengers travelling to and from the airport have been advised to either take Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses that are made available at the airport, or make alternative arrangements to reach the airport on time.
“Taxi services at BLR Airport are impacted. Passengers are requested to use the BMTC bus service for travel to and from BLR Airport or make their own travel arrangements,” the advisory issued on Wednesday said. “We will inform you once services are back to normal. For queries, reach us on feedback@bialairport.com or 080 2201 2001,” it added.
Pratap's death has sparked protests among cab drivers in the city as well, which could mean some taxi services may be impacted in Bengaluru as well. A section of the drivers on Wednesday morning staged a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families:
(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined