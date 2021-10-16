Bengaluru Has 571 ‘Weak’ Buildings That Could Pose Threat to Public Life: Survey

There are as many as 571 weak buildings in Bengaluru that could collapse any moment and affect public life, a preliminary survey of dilapidated buildings in the city has revealed, Bangalore Mirror reported.

The survey is the second one that was held to identify weak structures in the city. According to the survey, most of the weak and old buildings are located at Yelahanka, South and East Bengaluru.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city's civic body had held the first survey in 2019. It had found 185 weak buildings in Bengaluru then.