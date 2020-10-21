Bengal BJP to Screen PM’s Durga Pujo Address in 78K Polling Booths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate 10 Durga puja pandals in Bengal on Thursday. The Quint Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate 10 Durga puja pandals in Bengal on Thursday. | (Photo Courtesy: Kamran Akhter/The Quint) India Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate 10 Durga puja pandals in Bengal on Thursday.

With West Bengal elections just months away, the festival of Durga Pujo is all set to turn into a political battlefield between the BJP and the ruling TMC. Kickstarting the five-day festival on Thursday, 22 October, PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the people of Bengal via video conferencing. On Wednesday, PM Modi tweeted, “Sisters and brothers of West Bengal, Tomorrow, on the auspicious day of Maa Durga Pujo’s Mahashashti, I would join the Divine celebrations via video conferencing and shall also be extending my greetings to everyone.” He added, “Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness and good health.”

The Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has pulled out all stops for the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual address – titled Pujor Subecha (festive greetings) – across the state’s 294 Assembly constituencies, reported News18. According to the report, the BJP’s state unit has put in elaborate arrangements for accommodating around 25 party workers and voters, who would watch the prime minister’s address in each of the 78,000 polling booths across the state. The party has said that social distancing guidelines will be maintained at all these polling stations.

Ahead of the PM’s address, a cultural programme will also be organised at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC), where a puja organised by the party’s women’s wing will be inaugurated by PM Modi, reported the<i> Times of India</i>.

Out of the 10 puja pandals to be inaugurated by the prime minister virtually, five are in Kolkata and its suburbs, two in Mindnapore town and rest in parts of north Bengal. In Mindnapore, PM Modi will inaugurate the Barge Town Durga Puja – one of whose active organisers include BJP District President Samit Dash. (With inputs from News18 and Times of India.)