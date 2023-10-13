‘From Harassment to Suicides’: BBC Docu Dives Deep Into Loan App Scams in India

“I was numb, shocked. I thought of suicide but did not have the courage...Morphed photos showing me nude were sent to everyone in my contact list, including my daughter, my father’s acquaintances, and children for whom I am like a mother,” Bhumi Sinha, one of the victims that has faced harassment after borrowing money from a Chinese loan app, told the BBC.

In its documentary – The Trap – English media house The British Broadcasting Corporation highlights the vicious circle of extortion by instant loan apps.

BBC journalist Poonam Agarwal dives into the loan app scams through the stories of three victims, including Sinha, in the 44-minute-long documentary, published in India on 11 October.