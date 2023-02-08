Instant Loan Apps: Centre Looks To Weed Out Bad Apples, Here's Why

This comes on the heels of MeitY reportedly blocking over 94 instant loan apps for indulging in “improper data storage and transfer” to other countries and money laundering activities.

Probe agencies have found that many digital lending apps offer instant loans up to Rs 10,000 to be repaid within seven days or more. Several borrowers have complained about representatives of such apps blackmailing them if they miss the date of repayment, according to Business Standard.

But what makes such apps popular? And why do people fall prey to them? Read on.