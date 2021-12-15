'Baseless, Matter Under Sub-Judice': BJP on Calls for Ajay Misra's Resignation

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
Amid escalating demands for Ajay Misra Teni's resignation over the Lakhimpur Kheri killings, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 15 December described the issue as 'baseless' and rules out calls for discussions as the matter in sub-judice.
Union minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal spoke to media on Wednesday and said-
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reiterated BJP's stand on the matter and asserted, "Piyush Goyal has made it clear that the Supreme Court is monitoring it. The government wants that there should be a fair probe and impartial probe. What else does the Opposition want? It is a sub-judice matter." ANI quoted.
Earlier in the day, Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra was caught abusing the media on being asked about the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, which revealed that incident involving the murder of four farmers and a journalist in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri was "premeditated".
Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in October after being run over by a convoy of cars. Ashish Misra, the son of Ajay Misra, who owned one of the cars involved in the incident, was later arrested under murder charges.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)