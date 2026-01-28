Amcha Dada Gela: Ajit Pawar's Politics Was Born in Baramati, He Died on Its Soil

One may not have been a staunch supporter of Ajit Pawar, and may have disagreed with some of his political decisions, but one common perception across Maharashtra’s political spectrum was this: "Ajit Dada had the potential to be the chief minister."

The images and headlines from Baramati airport, showing the crash of his private jet, stunned the nation—'Ajit Pawar no more'. For many who knew Pawar or had followed his political journey over the years, disbelief was the initial reaction.

As is often the case with political leaders described as "grassroots leaders," the term was central to Pawar’s political identity. It was, in many ways, the very foundation of his public life.