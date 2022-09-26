‘Why Encroach on Others’ Rights’: Bombay HC to Jain Bodies Over Ban on Meat Ads

The Bombay High Court on Monday, September 26, asked three Jain religious charitable trusts and a city resident practicing Jainism why they were seeking to encroach on the rights of others by appealing for restrictions or ban on advertisements for meat and meat products in print and electronic media.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar further noted that the issue falls within the domain of the legislature and it cannot frame law/rules imposing bans.

Three religious charitable trusts and a Mumbai resident practising Jainism, claimed in their plea that their families, including children, are forced to watch such advertisements.

This infringed on their right to live peacefully and "tamper" with the minds of their children, the petitioners contended.

The high court while hearing the plea on Monday raised questions on the prayers made in the petition.