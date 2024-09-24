'No Handcuffs? No Pistol Lock?': Badlapur Accused's 'Encounter' & Major Lapses

On 26 August, advocate Priyesh Jadhav representing the survivors told an Ulhasnagar court that at least three accused named in the FIR - trustee Tushar Apte, trust's chief Jay Kotwal, and principal Archana Athavale were absconding.

A month since the FIR, the police has failed to arrest them.

While the school's administration was under scrutiny, the principal and the trustee had been blaming each other over the alleged delay in taking action.

Who is Apte and why is he specifically being targeted?

According to the website of the Adarsh Vidya Prasarak Sanstha that runs the Adarsh school where the incident took place, Apte has been listed as the 'Secretary' under the list of the board of trustees.

On Apte's Facebook profile, which has been inactive since 2021, he calls himself president of the Ambernath district public welfare committee of the BJP. In most party banners on his Facebook profile, he features with his brother Chetan Sharad Apte, then BJP vice president for Badlapur city.

Speaking to The Quint, Nandkishor Gopal Patkar, another trustee and also a BJP leader said: "Apte used to be with the BJP. But during the last nagar parishad elections, he had rebelled and contested independently after being denied a ticket."