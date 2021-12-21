'Back-Stabber': Kanhaiya Kumar Slammed for Disowning Umar Khalid in Viral Video

A video of Congress leader and former student activist Kanhaiya Kumar has gone viral on social media in which he can be seen dodging questions about incarcerated activists Umar Khalid and Meeran Haider.

While speaking to the media in Bihar's Sivan, a reporter asked him a question about the two activists, to which Kumar can first be heard saying, "Does Meeran Haider belong to my party?"

When the reporter told Kumar that he is with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Kumar said: "Then why are you asking me about him?"

The reporter then told Kumar that Umar Khalid has been his friend and acquaintance in the past, to which Kumar said, "Who told you so?"