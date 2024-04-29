Ayushman Bharat Diwas: Date, History, and Significance of Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Ayushman Bharat Diwas 2024. History and Significance of Ayushman Bharat Yojana.
(Photo: cchindia.com)
Ayushman Bharat Diwas is celebrated annually on 30 April in India to raise awareness of the objectives of the government's Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) is also known as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. It is a healthcare scheme launched by the Indian government to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to about 50 crore people who are economically disadvantaged.
The government introduced Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme after it saw the problem of many people facing difficulties in accessing essential medical care due to financial constraints. Under this scheme, the government will provide medical expenses of up to Rs 5 lakh annually to people who are financially backward.
Ayushman Bharat Diwas is celebrated every year on the last day of April This year, it falls on Tuesday, 30 April 2024. The government established this day to raise awareness about Ayushman Bharat Yojana and its goals. Through this scheme, the government of India strives to provide people with better access to affordable and quality healthcare services. Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has been established to help poor people, and offer them free treatment in government hospitals and clinics.
The Ayushman Bharat Yojana (PM-JAY) is a healthcare scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. Under this scheme, free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh is provided to more than 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families every year under the PM-JAY scheme. Through this scheme, the government provides three days of pre-hospitalization and 15 days of pre-hospitalization care to the patients.
The scheme also covers the expenses of other associated fees such as overtime. Under the PM-JAY scheme, qualified patients will get first-rate medical care at thousands of government and private hospitals. The central government is fully funding the PM-JAY scheme, but its implementation cost is shared between the central and the state government. The state government has the right to provide cashless hospitalisation to the beneficiaries of the PM-JAY scheme.
The significance of Ayushman Bharat Diwas is to highlight the objectives of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and educate people about the advantages of this healthcare scheme. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana is a significant healthcare initiative of the government of India. Through this scheme, financial protection will be provided to more than 10 crore poor and vulnerable families in the country. Under this scheme, eligible beneficiaries will be able to avail of medical services up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year in any of the government empanelled hospitals across the country.
The government has created a new job category in the healthcare sector through this initiative, called Ayushman Mitra. A large number of young Indian citizens are hired under this program. Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Ayushman Mitra are being appointed by the hospital. The government has created this job category in the healthcare sector through the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to provide employment opportunities to the youth.
