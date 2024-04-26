International Marconi Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

International Marconi Day (IMD) is celebrated every year on Saturday closest to Marconi’s birthdate, which is 25 April. Guglielmo Giovanni Maria Marconi - the inventor and electrical engineer was born on 25 April 1874. He was the first person to sent the wireless transmission over the open sea. IMD is recognized to highlight the achievements and contributions of Marconi in the field of science and electrical engineering.

Marconi’s achievement in inventing the radiotelegraph system, establishing Marconi’s law, and sending the first wireless transmission over the open sea makes him a crucial figure in history. International Marconi Day is an opportunity for amateur radio enthusiasts to come together and celebrate his work. One of the most important aspects of IMD is the opportunity for amateur radio enthusiasts to make contact with historic Marconi sites. This is done using communication techniques similar to those that Marconi himself would have used.