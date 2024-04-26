International Sculpture Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

International Sculpture Day or IS Day is observed on the last Saturday of April every year. The day is dedicated to celebrating the significance of sculptures in the world. Sculptures are three-dimensional visual art forms that represent abstract ideas. They are often made of stone or wood and have been integral to religious devotions in various cultures throughout history.

The purpose of celebrating International Sculpture Day is to highlight the importance of sculptures in society. They are not just decorative objects but also diverse expressions of politics, religion, history, and more. Let us read about the International Sculpture Day 2024 date, theme, history, significance, and more.