'Erasing Christian Identity': Row over Post of Mizoram Town 'Bearing' Ram's Name

"Not every word that has the letters 'Ram' strung together has to be necessarily connected to Lord Ram. It shows the ignorance of many of our fellowmen who fail to grasp the local intricacies, and perhaps, are not aware of the fact – or conveniently ignore the reality – that the majority of the population in Mizoram is Christians. There is no question to a place having any connection to Lord Ram," Puii Chwangthu, a government servant and resident of Aizawl, told The Quint.

Chwangthu was reacting to an online post by India in Pixels, a digital project of IIT Kharagpur alumnus Ashris Choudhury, which mapped “every town in India that starts with the name of (Shri) Ram".