AAP’s Alter-Ego in Mizoram? How ZPM’s Clinching, Historic Victory Is Different

Lalduhoma, the IPS officer-turned-politician is all set to become the next Chief Minister of the Northeastern state of Mizoram as his party, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), scripted history by breaking the tradition of power oscillating between the Mizo National Front and the Congress since the formation of the state in 1987. Out of the 40 assembly constituencies of the State Assembly, the ZPM has emerged victorious on 27 seats with a vote percentage of 37.86 per cent – a 15 per cent increase in vote share.

On the other hand, the incumbent MNF-led CM Zoramthanga was reduced to 10 seats, although it polled 35.10 per cent of votes – a decrease of 2.6 per cent. The Congress performed disastrously as it was reduced to only one seat and the vote share was reduced to 20.82 per cent – a fall of 9 per cent of votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to increase its seat tally to 2 and polled 5.06 per cent but its vote share was reduced by 3 per cent.

The ZPM gained a significant chunk of votes from the Congress, apart from gaining votes from the MNF and also from the BJP in some seats.