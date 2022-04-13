'Attack Wasn't Random': Indian Boy's Alleged Killer Held, But Kin Seek Answers

The probe into Mahepath's murder is what helped the police establish the link between the two killings and subsequently nab Edwin.

Dissatisfied with police probe, Kartik's father told The Quint, "The man who killed my son on Thursday also killed another man on Saturday. A man was wielding a gun in a city like Toronto and went on a killing spree. What would you call it? A random act of violence? Or a terrorist act? Or racism?"

He added that the alleged discovery of loaded guns at the accused's house "indicates he might have had other plans. Why did he do what he did? That needs to be probed."

When asked about the police's probe into the possibility of both killings being a hate crime since both victims were of "different ethnicities," Detective Sergeant Terry Browne of Homicide on Tuesday said: "I can tell you that they were both visible minorities. We are not really sure with regards to both shootings what advantage points the shooter would have had with the victims with regards to interaction. We know that there was no verbal interaction with either one and we are not sure whether the shooter was actually able to gain face-to-face sidelines with either one of these victims, so I wouldn't want to speculate whether someone was targeted based on their background or their ethnicity because we don't have that information. But certainly, from what we saw, any interaction with the shooter was very quick and brief and we can't say with certainty whether he would have been able to see their ethnicity," he said.

Kartik's body is expected to be flown back to India on 16 April, following which Jitesh plans to go to Toronto to speak to the investigating officers.

"I will go to Canada whenever I am required to be present before a jury. We will demand that the accused gets the maximum punishment that is lawfully defined by the country," Jitesh said.