At Tikri Border, Farmers Prepare To Return Home but With Heavy Hearts

As the farmers' protest came to a victorious culmination on Thursday, 9 December, farmers who had gathered at the borders of Delhi are preparing to return home after 378 long days.

Yet, even as they look to return home after a period 15 months, it is with heavy hearts that they bid adieu to their friends who had become family during the protest.

"These are tears of happiness. We are going home victorious. We have prevailed on the hearts of people. We will go to each shop at the Tikri border and ask them if we have upset them, or owe them anything. We will hug every one of them before we leave," a farmer at the Tikri border told The Quint.

Another farmer, hugging his friend, tells The Quint, "He's my brother!"