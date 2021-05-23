Assam: 7 Militants of DNLA Insurgent Group Killed, Arms Recovered

Seven Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militants were killed in an encounter in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, 23 May.
The Assam Police said the operation was a joint one involving them and the Assam Rifles. It was carried out in the Dhansiri area of Karbi Anglong near the Nagaland border.
One personnel was injured during the operation, but is out of danger, the Assam Police chief said. Some members of the insurgent outfit managed to flee, according to EastMojo.
Four days back, a youth was killed in Dhansiri by DNLA cadres, reported NDTV.
