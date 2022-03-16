Assam Man Accused in Gang-Rape of Minor 'Tries to Flee’, Shot Dead by Police

The accused was on the run since the mother of the girl filed a complaint with the police on 8 March and was arrested on Tuesday from Dampur area in Kamrup district, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, police said that the two women personnel who were injured in the attack by the accused, were out of danger. A search operation is underway to nab the other accused, police added.

This comes on the same day that Assam Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma said in the Assembly that the crime rate has decreased in the state following police action on alleged criminals when they attempt to escape from custody or attack personnel.