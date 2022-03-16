Muslims No Longer Minority in Assam, Must Protect Others as a Majority: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
(Photo: Twitter/@himantabiswa)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, 16 March, courted controversy by saying that Muslims constitute 35 percent of Assam's population and, thus, cannot be considered as a 'minority' anymore. They must behave like a majority and assure that what happened in Kashmir will not be repeated in Assam, he had said, referring to the film The Kashmir Files.
He continued, "There is no need to encroach on the lands of tribals residing in the sixth schedule area. If Bora and Kalita (Assamese surnames) have not settled on those land, Islam and Rahman (Muslim surnames) must also refrain from settling in those lands."
Talking during a debate on governor's address in the Assam Assembly, Sarma said, "The Assamese people are under fear. There is fear that culture and civilisation will be protected. Harmony is two-way traffic."
Referring to the film The Kashmir Files that he recently watched, he compared the people of Assam to the Kashmiri Hindus who were forced to escape.
Sarma added, "People ask me if Assamese people will face the same fate as Kashmiri Pandits. Ten years down the line, will Assam be like it is shown in the Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files?"
"It is the duty of Muslims to allay our fear. Muslims must behave like a majority and give us assurance that there will be no repeat of Kashmir here," he concluded.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)