Proposed Assam Law May Punish Couples for Not Declaring Religion

Assam minister Sarma said the law isn’t against ‘love jihad’ and will empower women by bringing in transparency. The Quint Assam Minister Sarma said the law isn’t against ‘love jihad’ and will empower women by bringing transparency. | (Illustration: Arnica Kala/The Quint) India Assam minister Sarma said the law isn’t against ‘love jihad’ and will empower women by bringing in transparency.

Even as the pot continues to boil over the issue of ‘love jihad’, a controversial law being planned by the Assam government may soon punish grooms and brides in the eastern state for failing to declare their religion and income in official documents at least a month ahead of their wedding, reports news agency PTI. However, the state’s minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has dismissed the ‘love jihad’ angle, while adding that the law would “empower our sisters by bringing in transparency.”

“Assam’s law is not against ‘love jihad’. It would be inclusive of all religions and would empower our sisters by bringing transparency...One will have to disclose not only religion but earning source.” Himanta Biswa Sarma, as quoted by PTI

Action Against Defaulting Couples

Sarma, who was once with the Congress, said that the law would protect women who often discover illegal businesses run by the their husband, only after the wedding has taken place. The minister also said that apart from religion and source of livelihood, grooms and brides would also have to disclose “complete family details and education.”

Under the proposed law, legal action will be initiated against couples who fail to declare their family details, education, source of income, profession, permanent address along with religion in a prescribed form one month before the wedding.

Elements From UP and MP

Elaborating on the proposed law, Sarma said that the law that “will have some elements of the law in UP and MP.” Love Jihad is a term coined by right-wing groups, which claim that Hindu women are allegedly being converted to Islam as part of an organised plan.

Popularised by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the concept had gained traction in recent times after UP Governor Anandiben Patel gave her assent to an ordinance against “dishonest” religious conversions.