'Dear KCR Garu, Here Is the Evidence': Assam CM Shares Video of Surgical Strike

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed KCR, saying that the latter "insulted our martyrs by questioning the surgical strike."
(Photo: IANS)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, 14 February, lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for asking the central government for proof of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2019.
Rao had, on Sunday, tweeted, "Even today, I am asking for the proof. Let the government of India show (the proof). The BJP makes false propaganda, that is why people are asking for it."
In reaction to Rao's remarks, Sarma shared a video with screenshots of maps and satellite images.
"Dear KCR Garu, here is the videographic evidence of the surgical strike by our brave Army. In spite of this, you question the valour of our Armed forces and insult them. Why are you so desperate to attack and malign our Army? New India will not tolerate insults against our Army," he said.
14 February marks the third anniversary of the deadly Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the south Kashmir district. Following the attack in 2019, the Indian Air Force had carried out a retaliatory airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot on 26 February 2019.
Sarma slammed Rao, saying that he "insulted our martyrs by questioning the surgical strike."
"In an attempt to prove their loyalty to the Gandhi family, they have betrayed the army. My loyalty is with the army. Abuse me all your life, I don't care," his tweet further read.
Since last week, the two leaders have been engaged in a war of words over the issue of surgical strikes.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur had also hit out at Rao for questioning the surgical strikes.
He had said, "If this is the condition after loss in one election, it clearly shows that ground beneath KCR (Rao) and TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) is sinking in Telangana."
The tussle between the two CMs began when Sarma took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.
"Look at the mentality of these people. General Bipin Rawat was the pride of the country. India conducted the surgical strike in Pakistan under his leadership. Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi’s son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army," Sarma had asked.
Rao then urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda to sack Sarma.
The Telangana CM had said on Sunday, "PM Modi ji, is this the 'sanskaar' (etiquettes) or our Hindu ritual to question an MP about the identity of his father? This was done by your BJP Chief Minister. My head hangs in shame and my eyes are in tears after I heard this. This is not a good thing for the country."
"How can the Chief Minister of Assam talk like this? There is a limit to holding on to patience," he had added.
Sarma had then retorted: "I believe that questioning the Army whether they have carried out the surgical strike or not is the biggest crime. He (Telangana CM KCR) got agitated by my comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but not by Rahul Gandhi’s comment on our Army."
