'Dear KCR Garu, Here Is the Evidence': Assam CM Shares Video of Surgical Strike

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, 14 February, lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for asking the central government for proof of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2019.

Rao had, on Sunday, tweeted, "Even today, I am asking for the proof. Let the government of India show (the proof). The BJP makes false propaganda, that is why people are asking for it."

In reaction to Rao's remarks, Sarma shared a video with screenshots of maps and satellite images.

"Dear KCR Garu, here is the videographic evidence of the surgical strike by our brave Army. In spite of this, you question the valour of our Armed forces and insult them. Why are you so desperate to attack and malign our Army? New India will not tolerate insults against our Army," he said.