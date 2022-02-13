'Is This Sanskaar?': KCR, Jayant Chaudhary Slam Assam CM's Controversial Remark

Telangana CM KCR has asked PM Modi to sack Assam CM Sarma over his controversial remarks on Rahul Gandhi.
(Photo: @TelanganaCMO/Twitter)
After threatening to chase the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) "out of power" if it doesn't support the interests of his state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday, 12 February, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his "deplorable" remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, reported NDTV.
Addressing a rally in the Nalgonda district of the state, Rao asked the prime minister and BJP national president JP Nadda if questioning the identity of an MP's father was a part of political etiquette and Hindu rituals.
Stating that there's a threshold to one's patience, Rao asked, "How can the Chief Minister of Assam talk like this?"
According to ANI, Sarma on Saturday, responding to the Telangana CM, said, "He (Telangana CM KCR) got agitated by my comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but not by Gandhi's comment on our Army. This mindset that you can't criticize the Gandhi family need to be changed."
On 11 February, CM Sarma was addressing a BJP rally in Uttarakhand when he mounted an attack on Rahul Gandhi for questioning India's surgical strikes against Pakistan in 2016 and the airstrikes that took place in 2019.
Lashing out at Gandhi for demanding proof of the two strikes, CM Sarma asked if the BJP had demanded proof of who his father was.
CM Sarma maintained that if the Indian Army and the late CDS Bipin Rawat had said that the strikes took place, then "that means it's done."
CM Sarma's remarks and counter-remarks were condemned by the Opposition, including Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who said that a certain CM should have learnt to move on from a bitter fallout.
Criticising CM Sarma, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary said that "the BJP leaders should often brush their mouths with datun (neem sticks)."
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI.)
