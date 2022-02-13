'Is This Sanskaar?': KCR, Jayant Chaudhary Slam Assam CM's Controversial Remark

After threatening to chase the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) "out of power" if it doesn't support the interests of his state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday, 12 February, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his "deplorable" remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, reported NDTV.

Addressing a rally in the Nalgonda district of the state, Rao asked the prime minister and BJP national president JP Nadda if questioning the identity of an MP's father was a part of political etiquette and Hindu rituals.