School Headmistress in Assam's Goalpara Booked for Carrying Beef for Lunch

A headmistress of a school in Assam's Goalpara district was booked for allegedly carrying beef to school for lunch.

According to an Indian Express report , a police officer confirmed that the arrest was made based on a complaint by the school management committee.

Dalima Nessa, who has been arrested, is the headmistress of Hurkachungi Middle English School, a government school, in the district’s Lakhipur area.