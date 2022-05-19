School Headmistress in Assam's Goalpara Booked for Carrying Beef for Lunch

A headmistress in a school in Assam has been booked for allegedly carrying beef to school for lunch.
(fFile photo)
A headmistress of a school in Assam's Goalpara district was booked for allegedly carrying beef to school for lunch.
According to an Indian Express , a police officer confirmed that the arrest was made based on a complaint by the school management committee.
Dalima Nessa, who has been arrested, is the headmistress of Hurkachungi Middle English School, a government school, in the district’s Lakhipur area.
According to the police, the school management committee said that she brought beef to school for lunch and served it to other staff members. This, they said, led to a sense of discomfort among them. The police said that the incident had upset ‘both religious communities.’
The headmistress, aged 53, was booked under Sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of the Indian Penal Code.
While beef is not banned in Assam, a cattle preservation law that was passed last year, restricts transportation and hence prevents the sale of cow meat in areas that are dominated by non-beef-eating communities.
(Sources: The Indian Express and The Hindu)
