MP Lynching: Did Victims Have Beef? Was Bajrang Dal Involved? Here's All We Know

Speaking to The Quint, Brijesh said: "When I reached there, they beat me up with bamboo sticks. I sat at a corner while they thrashed Sampat and Dhansha. After they were done, they told us to go to police station with them. Meanwhile, some other villagers arrived at the spot who said the police must be called to the village, in case any of them succumb while going to the station."

He further claimed that Bajrang Dal members called the police. The police then came and took Brijesh and the other two tribals to hospital where Dhansha and Sampat succumbed to the injuries, he said.

He also said that all accused were present when the police came.