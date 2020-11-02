Ashok Gehlot Govt Bans Crackers in Rajasthan Amid COVID-19

Gehlot pointed out that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is paramount to protect the lives of people.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, 2 November, shared that his government has issued directions to ban the sale of firecrackers in the state, and to further probe the use of vehicles without fitness certificates, in a bid to protect COVID-19 patients as well as the general public from their ill effects. Gehlot took to Twitter on Monday to say:

“In order to protect the health of COVID-19 infected patients and general public due to poisonous smoke emanating from firecrackers, strict action has been taken to prohibit the sale of firecrackers in the state and strictly probe the movement of vehicles without fitness certificate.”

Further, Gehlot pointed out that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is paramount to protect the lives of people. He also shared that in a meeting the government officials also discussed Unlock 6-related guidelines, adding:

“In developed countries such as Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, a second wave of corona has started. Many countries have been forced to re-lockdown. In the event that such a situation does not arise in India also, we also have to be careful.”

“The recruitment process of 2,000 doctors in the state should be completed soon,” Ashok Gehlot added.