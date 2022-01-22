Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel Write to PM Modi on Proposed IAS Cadre Rule Change

Before Baghel and Gehlot, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had opposed the move calling it "more draconian". Image used for representative purposes.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 21 January, urging him to scrap the Centre's proposal to amend the IAS (Cadre) Rules.
In his letter, Baghel wrote that the changes will create a "sense of instability" and "confusion" and the political interference will "make it difficult for the officers to work impartially" especially during the time of elections.
Adding that the state opposes these amendments, Baghel noted the amendment gives the right to the Central government to unilaterally appoint the officers without the state's consent, which is contrary to the sentiment outlined in the Constitution.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot tweeted on Friday that the proposed amendment will weaken the services.
He wrote, "The Constitution makers of our country had conceptualised the All India Services keeping in mind the public welfare and the spirit of federalism. With this amendment, the services described by Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as 'Steel Frame of India' will be weakened in future."
Gehlot wrote in his letter to the PM that the amendments 'violate' the constitutional boundaries and also impact the spirit of the officers posted in the states, reported Hindustan Times.
Before Baghel and Gehlot, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had opposed the move calling it "more draconian".
Four amendments have been proposed to Rule 6 of the IAS (Cadre) Rules 1954.
It has been proposed that if the state government delays posting a state cadre officer to the Centre, “the officer shall stand relieved from cadre from the date as may be specified by the Central government”.
This will effectively change the present scenario, where officers have to get a no-objection clearance from the state government for Central deputation.
As per the proposal, the Centre will also decide the actual number of officers to be deputed to the Central government in consultation with the state, while the latter will provide names of such officers.
The third proposed amendment says that in case of any disagreement between the Centre and the state, the matter will be decided upon by the Centre and the state shall only be required to give effect as per Centre’s decision.
The fourth change proposed is that in a specific situation where services of cadre officers are required by the Central government in “public interest” the state shall give effect to its decisions within a specified time, The Hindu reported.
