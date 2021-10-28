‘Will Celebrate ASEAN-India Friendship Year in 2022’: PM Modi Addresses Summit

Further stressing on India's relationship with ASEAN, Modi said, “History is a witness that India and ASEAN have had lively relations for thousands of years. It's reflected in our shared values, traditions, languages, scriptures, architecture, culture, food. That is why the unity and centrality of ASEAN has always been a priority for India.”

ASEAN, or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, was first established in August, 1967.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN Member states, the East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Russia.