‘Contempt of the House’: Owaisi Writes to Om Birla After Attack on Residence

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, 23 September, seeking his intervention into the vandalism that took place at Owaisi’s official residence in New Delhi.

Owaisi asked Birla to ensure "improved security" and demanded the matter to "be referred to Committee of Privileges for a comprehensive investigation."

Owaisi wrote that his official residence was “vandalised by criminals belonging to a radical outfit called ‘Hindu Sena’. The criminals were armed with kulhaadis, axes and lathis.” He adds that his caretake staff, “Mr Raju Lal, was also assaulted by the criminals and they threatened to kill me.”