‘Contempt of the House’: Owaisi Writes to Om Birla After Attack on Residence

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's residence was vandalised in New Delhi.
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, 23 September, seeking his intervention into the vandalism that took place at Owaisi’s official residence in New Delhi.
Owaisi asked Birla to ensure "improved security" and demanded the matter to "be referred to Committee of Privileges for a comprehensive investigation."
Owaisi wrote that his official residence was “vandalised by criminals belonging to a radical outfit called ‘Hindu Sena’. The criminals were armed with kulhaadis, axes and lathis.” He adds that his caretake staff, “Mr Raju Lal, was also assaulted by the criminals and they threatened to kill me.”
Pointing out that the Delhi Police has arrested five out of at least 13 people present there, Owaisi says that, firstly, the vandalism and assault breaches his parliamentary privileges.
He adds, “Such attacks are intended to 'chill' free expression in the house. Even if the attack did not directly occur during a Parliamentary session, the patent intention of the attack was to intimidate me and prevent me from speaking my mind in the House.”
He further adds, “If the official residence of one member of Parliament can be attacked repeatedly, it is bound to create a genuine sense of insecurity among all members of Parliament.”
Moreover, Owaisi says that the attitude of law enforcement agencies has been “lackadaisical to say the least”. He also pointed out that despite the criminals carrying weapons, the police have not applied provisions of Arms Act, 1959 against the accused.
The Speaker of the House was also requested to refer the matter to the “Committee of Privileges for a comprehensive investigation.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined