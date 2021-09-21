'Shows Impunity': Owaisi After Hindu Sena Men Allegedly Vandalise His Home

The Delhi Police on Tuesday, 21 September, detained five members of the right-wing organisation Hindu Sena for allegedly vandalising the official residence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Owaisi's official residence in New Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said five people were detained for their alleged involvement in the incident. They are reported to be from the Mandoli area in East Delhi.