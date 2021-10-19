‘Nine Soldiers Have Died. Will You Play T20?’: Owaisi Asks PM After J&K Killings

While speaking on the recent militant attacks in Kashmir, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, 18 October, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called out the BJP-led Centre's failure in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Referring to the death of Army personnel in J&K, who were killed in different operations against militants, Owaisi questioned the PM saying, "Nine of our soldiers died in J-K, and India will be playing T20 match with Pakistan on 24 October?", news agency ANI reported.