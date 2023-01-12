'Who Is He To Give Us Permission?' Owaisi Hits Out at RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Asaduddin Owaisi (L) and Mohan Bhagwat.
(Photo: The Quint)
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, 11 January, hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comments placing "conditions" on the citizenship of Muslims in India.
What did Owaisi say? The Hyderabad MP, in a series of tweets, said:
Why did he say this? Owaisi's statement was in response to an interview that Bhagwat had given to RSS-affiliated magazines Organiser and Panchjanya recently, wherein he said Muslims must "abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy" to live in India.
The RSS chief had said: "There is no harm to Muslims living today in Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice. There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy."
He added that Muslims "must abandon this narrative" that they are "of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different, therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together."
And then? Owaisi further attacked Bhagwat saying that "there are enough Hindus who feel the Boisterous Rhetoric of Supremacy of RSS, leave alone how every minority feels." He added:
Why is this important? Bhagwat's latest interview made the headlines recently as it discussed multiple issues, ranging from the RSS' relationship with the BJP government to its view on population control, LGBTQ rights, and its approach towards minorities. You can read more about the interview here.