'Who Is He To Give Us Permission?' Owaisi Hits Out at RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS chief had said: "There is no harm to Muslims living today in Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice. There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy."

He added that Muslims "must abandon this narrative" that they are "of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different, therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together."