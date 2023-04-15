'Risked Own Lives, Tried To Catch Them Alive': Police in FIR on Asad's Encounter

Umesh Pal – a key witness against Atiq in a 2007 murder case of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA – was allegedly killed in broad daylight by Asad and his associates. Two security personnel deployed for Pal's protection were also killed in the firing which was captured on CCTV.

The FIR said that the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) had received information that both accused were hiding in Jhansi a night before the encounter on 13 April.