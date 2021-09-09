Third Day of Mobile Internet Suspension in Karnal as Farmers' Protest Continues

As farmers continue their protest in Karnal, on Thursday, 9 September, the Haryana government has imposed a suspension on mobile internet and SMS services in the district.
As farmers continue their protest in Karnal, on Thursday, 9 September, the Haryana government extended suspension on mobile internet and SMS services till midnight in the district.
The government, in its order, has stated that the suspension has been put in place in order to check the spread of "inflammatory material and false rumours." This is the third consecutive day of suspension of telecom services in Karnal.
The farmers have gathered outside the mini-secretariat in Karnal to demand justice for the lathicharge inflicted on farmers on 28 August.
Farmers continue their protest at Karnal on Thursday.
A large number of farmers have collected in Karnal.
Reports indicate that there is a heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel at the site.
A large number of farmers had gathered in Karnal for the Kisan Mahapanchayat on Tuesday, to protest against the lathicharge wrought on the farmers by the police on 28 August.
The farmers have demanded action against Sinha and the police officers involved in the lathicharge.
The farmers have further demanded a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the wounded persons.
Following the mahapanchayat on Tuesday, talks were held on Wednesday between the farm leaders and the Karnal district administration officials in order to resolve the issue. The dialogue, however, had failed.
