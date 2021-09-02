Allahabad HC Wants National Animal Tag for Cow, But Here's Why the Tiger Has It

As the Allahabad court calls for a change in India's national animal, here's a look at why the tiger had been chosen for the position.
Cow should be declared as the national animal of India, the Allahabad High Court stated on Wednesday, 1 September.
Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav said that a bill should be brought in the Parliament to include protection of the cow within the scope of fundamental rights under Part III of the Constitution. He also said that strict laws should be made to punish those who talk about harming cows.
As the Allahabad court called for a change of India's national animal, here's a look at why the tiger had been chosen for the position.
The tiger has been the national animal of the country since 1973, when Project Tiger was launched to preserve the nation's rich heritage of tigers.
"These symbols are intrinsic to the Indian identity and heritage. Indians of all demographics backgrounds across the world are proud of these national symbols as they infuse a sense of pride and patriotism in every Indian's heart," the government website further observes.
The tiger census of India for 2020 revealed that the country has as many as 2,967 tigers.
“Tiger is an incredible part of nature and the increased number of the big cats in India reflects the equilibrium in nature,” former Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had said at the launch of the tiger census in 2020.
"Tigers are a kind of soft power India has to show on the international front," he had said.
(Corrigendum: An earlier version of this story quoted the order as stating that cows should be given fundamental rights. The story has been edited to reflect that the order said that protection of cows must be a fundamental right. The error is regretted.)
