Govt Should Make Cow National Animal, Give it Fundamental Rights: Allahabad HC

Denying bail to an individual charged for offences under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court, on Wednesday, 1 September, said that the government should bring in a bill for fundamental rights for cows.
Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav in his order sought for the cow to be declared India’s national animal and said:
He also asked for strict laws for punishing those who talk about harming cows.
WHAT ELSE DID THE COURT SAY?
The Court also observed that India is the only country in the whole world where people of different religions live, who may worship differently but their thinking is the same for the country.
Meanwhile, the Court also expressed disappointment over the state of gau-shalas across the country.
AND ABOUT THE BAIL PLEA?
Dubbing applicant Javed's plea for bail "baseless" and deserving to be rejected, the Court said that this wasn’t his first offence and “even before this he has committed cow slaughter, which has disturbed the harmony of the society.”
The court said that releasing Javed on bail will again “disturb’ the harmony of the society.
Javed was charged under Sections 3, 5 and 8 of the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench)
