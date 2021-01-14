Ex-IAS AK Sharma, Modi’s Trusted Aide, Joins BJP Ahead of UP Polls

Arvind Kumar Sharma, a former IAS officer who had spent years in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s team and is known to be amongst his most trusted aides, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 14 January, in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.
Polls to twelves seats of UP’s legislative council are due on 28 January, and Sharma is tipped to contest in these polls. Present during his inauguration were state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.
Sharma was secretary in the government’s Ministry for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He is from the 1988 batch of IAS officers from the Gujarat cadre. A postgraduate in political science from Allahabad University, he hails from Kajha Khurd village in Muhammadabad Gohna tehsil of UP’s Mau district.
"I come from a backward village of Mau district in Uttar Pradesh. I was working on the post of a secretary and don't have any political background. To bring a person like me into the party, only PM Narendra Modi and BJP can do it," Sharma later told reporters, Hindustan Times reported.
He opted for voluntary retirement from service recently, ahead of his scheduled superannuation in July 2022. The central government accepted his retirement plea on 11 January.
Sharma had worked with Modi when he was chief minister of Gujarat, before 2014. He had joined the then CM as secretary in 2001. Later, he was part of the Prime Minister’s Office as well.
BJP leaders say that for over two decades, Sharma has earned the trust of PM Modi with a results-driven approach, NDTV reported.
He joined the PMO in 2014 as additional secretary and was moved to the MSME ministry in April 2020, when the government was concentrating on relief from the consequences of COVID-19 in the middle of the lockdown, NDTV reported.
There is a lot of buzz around what lies ahead for Sharma with the BJP.
He is likely to contest the upcoming MLC polls scheduled in Uttar Pradesh. He may also be given an important post in the Yogi Adityanath-led government, the report added. While the polls are scheduled for 28 January, the last date for filing of nominations is 18 January.
Sources who are privy to the developments on the issue told Hindustan Times that Sharma may be made deputy chief minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined