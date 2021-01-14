Ex-IAS AK Sharma, Modi’s Trusted Aide, Joins BJP Ahead of UP Polls

Sharma was secretary in the government’s Ministry for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He is from the 1988 batch of IAS officers from the Gujarat cadre. A postgraduate in political science from Allahabad University, he hails from Kajha Khurd village in Muhammadabad Gohna tehsil of UP’s Mau district.

"I come from a backward village of Mau district in Uttar Pradesh. I was working on the post of a secretary and don't have any political background. To bring a person like me into the party, only PM Narendra Modi and BJP can do it," Sharma later told reporters, Hindustan Times reported.

He opted for voluntary retirement from service recently, ahead of his scheduled superannuation in July 2022. The central government accepted his retirement plea on 11 January.