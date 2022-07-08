Arun Yadav: BJP Haryana's Ex-IT Cell Head Has a History of Posting False Info

Arun Yadav, the former incharge of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell in Haryana, was removed from his post on Thursday, 7 July, after Twitter users inundated the website, calling for his arrest over an offensive tweet on the Prophet.

#ArrestArunYadav was among the top trends on Twitter on Thursday.

The online appeals, and his sacking came in the backdrop of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's arrest for 'hurting religious sentiments' over a 2018 tweet.

Consequently, a statement issued by state BJP president OP Dhankar said Yadav is being removed from the post with immediate effect but did not give any reason for it.

This is not the first time Yadav's social media presence has prompted the ire of Twitter users, and fact-checkers have previously flagged his Twitter for peddling fallacious information.